Bombay HC bars DHFL from paying creditors, asks for asset details

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Thursday passed an ad-interim order, restraining Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) from making payments or disbursements to any secured or unsecured creditors until further orders. DHFL has also been directed by the court to disclose all assets and liabilities.

Thursday’s order is an extension of a previous order passed by the HC on September 30, in response to an application filed by Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management seeking to recover dues from the non-banking finance company (NBFC). The earlier order had restrained DHFL from paying dues to creditors till October 10.

The court directed DHFL to disclose all its assets and liabilities in response to a petition filed by Edelweiss Asset Management. Edelweiss had moved the court on Monday, seeking to recover dues worth Rs 70 crore from the NBFC. Edelweiss’ application also sought the appointment of a court receiver to oversee the operations of the company.

“DHFL should file a reply to Edelweiss’ application within four weeks,” Justice AK Menon of the Bombay HC said. —FE