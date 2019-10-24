Boehringer’s petition against DCGI nod to stroke medicine by Indian firm dismissed

In a blow to German drug giant Boehringer Ingelheim, the Delhi High Court has decided that the former’s petition challenging the Indian drug regulator’s approval of a stroke medicine marketed by a Pune-based firm was “unmerited”.

Additionally, the court has found merit in arguments that Boehringer had caused a Kolkata-based neurologist to file a public interest litigation (PIL) raising safety issues with the approval before the German firm went to court itself.

On October 21, the court dismissed Boehringer’s case and ordered it to pay a total of Rs 1,00,000 to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals. The Indian Express has viewed a copy of the court order, which was made public Wednesday evening.

“The petition is unmerited and is dismissed with costs quantified at Rs 50,000/- to be payable to each of the respondents. The said costs will be paid within a period of two weeks from today,” stated the order by Justice Vibhu Bakhru.

Boehringer Ingelheim had approached the high court in August 2016 against the DCGI’s approval to Gennova, a subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, for its biologic drug ‘Tenectase’, marketed in India for treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS).

The German firm’s Indian subsidiary had argued that Gennova’s drug was a copy of its own complex biologic drug Metalyse (tenecteplase), which was approved only to treat heart attacks.

It had argued that marketing a biosimilar of its own drug to treat a different indication was “illegal” and raised safety concerns over such an approval. Boehringer has a separate drug, Actilyse (alteplase), which it markets for the treatment of ischemic stroke.

Gennova had argued that, while its tenectase contains the same active ingredient, tenecteplase, it had applied for it to be marketed as a new drug as it had a modified dosage and a different indication.

Boehringer’s own petition came a few days after Kolkata-based neurologist Dr Deep Das had filed a PIL in the high court against the process followed by DCGI to approve Gennova’s drug for AIS. However, during the course of the proceedings, Gennova had made submissions alleging that Boehringer and Dr Das had concealed important information about their relationship.

According to the order, the court has found merit in the arguments presented by the DCGI and Gennova on the safety of and process followed to approve tenectase. It has also accepted their arguments on Boehringer Ingelheim India and Dr Das’ connection.

“This court finds merit in the contention that the petitioner had caused Dr Deep Das to file a PIL and had filed the present petition only after Dr Deep Das had failed to secure any interim order from this Court. There is no dispute that Dr Deep Das had relied upon on a document captioned — Good Clinical Practices For Clinical Research In India — … and the printout of the said document indicates that the same had emanated from the computer system of the petitioner (Boehringer Ingelheim India),” stated the order.

It had also found that Dr Das’ affirmations that he had “no relationship, whatsoever, with any entity including Boehringer” was not true.

“This statement is found to be incorrect since it was later revealed that Dr Deep Das had been paid an honorarium by the petitioner. Dr Deep Das had thereafter withdrawn that writ petition,” the order stated.

Queries sent to Boehringer Ingelheim India remained unanswered by press time Wednesday.