Thursday, October 01, 2020
BMW drives in Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition in India

The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition comes as a completely built-up unit (CBU) with only 15 units available for sale in the country, the automaker said in a statement.

By: PTI | New Delhi | October 1, 2020 6:31:57 pm
BMW Mini Convertible Sidewalk EditionMini Convertible Sidewalk Edition (Image source: mini.com)

German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched a special edition version of Mini Convertible in India priced at Rs 44.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model can be booked via Mini online store, it added.

“The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition is a perfect tribute to the MINI philosophy and the challenges of the current time. MINI has once again created an unmatched combination of the legendary go-kart feeling and open-top driving experience,” BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

The car can sprint to 100 km per hour in 7.1 seconds with a top speed of 230 km/hr, BMW said.

