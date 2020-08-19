BMW drives in 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition at Rs 42.5 lakh

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: August 19, 2020 6:44:41 pm
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 'Shadow Edition' can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in 6.1 seconds and comes with safety features like six airbags and side impact protection. (Image source: BMW Group PressClub)

BMW Group India on Wednesday said it has launched a new variant of its 3 Series Gran Turismo, priced at Rs 42.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Locally produced at the company’s Chennai-based plant, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ is available in petrol trim at all company dealerships, the German luxury carmaker said in a statement.

“The model combines the best of both worlds – an embodiment of pure dynamism and a sense of spaciousness,” BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

Customers will receive their new car at the place of their choice after a thorough sanitisation process along with handover of all vehicle documents in a sanitised envelope, the automaker stated.

The vehicle can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in 6.1 seconds and comes with safety features like six airbags and side impact protection.

