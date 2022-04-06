BluSmart Mobility launches EV intercity rides from Delhi NCR to Chandigarh, Jaipur

Electric ride-hailing platform BluSmart Mobility on Wednesday launched its first EV intercity rides from Delhi NCR to Chandigarh and Delhi NCR to Jaipur.

The company said that it will offer MG ZS EV to its customers for these intercity rides.

BluSmart Mobility informed that the intercity rides are currently available for Blu Prive members, a loyalty program by the company and said that it plans to make it available for all its customers in a few months.

The ride hailing company said that it has been setting up charging infrastructure in Delhi NCR to aid EV fleets. With the launch of intercity ride, BluSmart aims to debunk the range anxiety and create charging infra along major national highways for private and public EV owners so as to promote EV adoption, it said.

“EVs have a reputation of being able to commute only within the city. With our intercity launch, we are busting the myth around range anxiety and making intercity commute possible with an electric car. This is only the start of our expansion. In a parallel vision with government reforms, with ride-hailing 2.0, BluSmart plans to expand its horizon to different cities by developing charging infrastructure and expanding our fleet,” said Anmol Jaggi, Co-Founder and CEO at BluSmart Mobility.

Currently, BluSmart Mobility operates a fleet of 1000+ electric cars in Delhi NCR ranging from Tata, MG and Mahindra. It said that it ensures no ride cancellations and no surge pricing.

The company said that it has completed over 1 million all-electric trips so far and has covered more than 35 million clean km since launch.