Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw awarded EY Entrepreneur of the Year for 2019

Biocon chairperson and managing director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was on Wednesday named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 and will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award meet in Monte Carlo from June 4 to 6.

Awards were also announced for nine other categories, a press release said, adding the EY Entrepreneur of The Year Awards is the only global business award programme that is celebrated across 60 countries.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur were the chief guest and guest of honour, respectively, at the awards function. —FE

