Bhushan Power: Creditor panel to pick winning offer today

The committee of creditors (CoC) of Bhushan Power and Steel are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to select the most preferred bidder for the bankrupt company as the deadline for submitting revised quotes ended on Monday midnight. The three companies in the fray are Tata Steel, JSW Steel and the UK-based Liberty House. Both Tata Steel and JSW Steel on Monday declined to comment on whether they had submitted their revised bids or not till the time of going to the press.

On August 10, the Supreme Court had on a petition of Tata Steel refused to stay the the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) order that had allowed submission of revised bids. The apex court had directed the NCLAT to “hear and pass final orders as expeditiously as possible” and also asked the lawyers not to seek any adjournment on August 17, the day the appellate tribunal is slated to hear the case.

The request for submitting a revised bid was made by JSW Steel but contested by Tata Steel.

The NCLAT’s August 1 order had said that the CoC will consider and evaluate the revised bids and identify the highest bidder. However, it added that it be put it in a sealed cover until the appellate tribunal passes an order on the original petition of Tata Steel which is whether the late bid submission by Liberty House initially should be seen valid or not.

The case of Bhushan Steel and Power has gone through several twists and turns in the last few months. On July 20 NCLAT had directed the CoC to convene its meeting and consider all the three bids and decide the H1 and H2 bidders and submit the proposal to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for adjudication. However, it had added that while the NCLT may decide which is the better bid — H1 or H2 — based on the recommendation of the CoC, it will not disclose it till the appellate tribunal decides on the eligibility of Liberty House.

When the CoC subsequently met on July 27 as part of this direction, JSW Steel expressed its desire to revise its bid. The CoC allowed it, which was objected to by Tata Steel, which moved the NCLAT challenging this.—FE

