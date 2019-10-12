ED attaches assets over Rs 4,000 crore of Bhushan Steel in bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Saturday said it attached assets worth Rs 4,025 crore of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL) in connection with an alleged bank fraud case.

The probe agency has attached land, building, plant and machinery of the firm in Odisha under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED’s case of money laundering was filed after studying CBI FIR against Sanjay Sinal, the then CMD of BPSL and the company under Section 120-B r/w 420, 468, 471 & 477A of IPC & Section 13(2) r/w 13(1) (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

In a statement, the ED said, BPSL had used various modus operandi to siphon funds obtained as loans from various banks and financial institutions.

“An amount of Rs 695.14 crore was introduced as capital by Sanjay Singal and his family members in BPSL out of artifically generated Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) by diversion of bank loans fund of the company,” the probe agency said.

The ED further alleged that BPSL had made RTGS payments to various entities against fictitious purchase of capital goods, which was traced to have been used for the creation of artificial LTCG by way of ‘synchronized trading’ to hike prices of penny stocks.

Another amount of Rs 3,330 crore invested as equity (share capital and premium) by promoter companies was also found to have been routed out of the funds obtained as various loans and diverted from accounts of BPSL in the shape of advances shown to various shell companies operated by the different entry operators, the agency added.