Bharti AXA Life premium income rises 14 pc

Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the company recorded a surge of 18 per cent in its assets under management at Rs 11,025 crore in FY22 against Rs 9,374 crore in the last fiscal, said Parag Raja, MD & CEO.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance has posted a 14 per cent growth in total collected premium at Rs 2,602 crore in FY22 from Rs 2,281 crore in FY21. Renewal premium grew by 11 per cent and stood at Rs 1,666 crore in FY22. It posted a 25 per cent growth in weighted new business premium (WNBP) to Rs 730 crore from Rs 582 crore last year, outperforming the overall and private industry growth which stood at 16 per cent and 22 per cent respectively. In Q4 FY22, the company witnessed a 14 per cent growth in WNBP compared to the 13 per cent overall and 9 per cent private industry growth observed in the same period.