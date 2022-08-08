scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Bharti Airtel Q1 profit rises five-fold to Rs 1,607 crore

Its consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 22 per cent to Rs 32,805 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 26,854 crore a year ago.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 8, 2022 5:51:20 pm
bharti airtel spectrum duesA girl checks her mobile phone as she walks past the Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday reported an over five-fold rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,607 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 283.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue rose 24 per cent to Rs 23,319 crore in June 2022 quarter from Rs 18,828.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Bharti Airtel’s mobile services revenue in India grew 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 18,220 crore for the first quarter from Rs 14,305.6 crore.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 05:51:20 pm

