Bharti Airtel Q1 profit rises five-fold to Rs 1,607 crore

August 8, 2022 5:51:20 pm
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday reported an over five-fold rise in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,607 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 283.5 crore in the year-ago period.
Its consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 22 per cent to Rs 32,805 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 26,854 crore a year ago.
The company’s revenue rose 24 per cent to Rs 23,319 crore in June 2022 quarter from Rs 18,828.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Subscriber Only Stories
Bharti Airtel’s mobile services revenue in India grew 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 18,220 crore for the first quarter from Rs 14,305.6 crore.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: PV Sindhu wins Women’s Singles gold, Lakshya Sen 1-1 in Men’s final
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Prabath Jayasuriya, Emma Lamb win ICC Player of Month
Barcelona ends preseason optimistic with team’s potential Madrid
Apple slows pace of dealmaking even as its tech peers plow ahead
Jharkhand Janjatiya Mahotsav to celebrate tribal life kicks off tomorrow
‘AAP will usher in radical changes to create 10 lakh jobs in Gujarat’: Yuvrajsinh Jadeja
IIM Lucknow introduces Chief Marketing Officer Programme for working professionals
Planning to climb Mont Blanc? You might have to pay €15,000 to cover possible rescue and funeral costs
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker on Shailesh Lodha’s exit, why he makes actors sign ‘exclusive contract’
Instagram will soon test ultra tall 9:16 photos, says Adam Mosseri
Reservoirs filled to brim in Karnataka, 73 rain-related deaths this monsoon: Natural disaster monitoring centre
Pakistani militant leader killed in Afghanistan: Officials
‘Gully Boy ke baad bohot paisa kamaya hai’: Vijay Varma corrects report that says parents were assured of his success after Darlings