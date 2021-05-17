Bharti Airtel posts Rs 759 crore profit for March quarter

Bharti Airtel's global customer base stood at around 47 crore at the end of reported quarter. (Reuters)

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore for the January-March quarter of 2020-21 financial year.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 5,237 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue of Bharti Airtel increased by 11.9 per cent to Rs 25,747 crore during the reported quarter compared to Rs 23,019 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, Bharti Airtel narrowed the loss to Rs 15,084 crore from Rs 32,183 crore in 2019-20.

The annual revenue of Bharti Airtel crossed Rs 1 lakh crore (1,00,616 crore) in the financial year 2020-21. The company had recorded annual revenue of Rs 84,676 crore in 2019-20.

