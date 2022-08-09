Bharti Airtel net profit down 20% sequentially

Bharti Airtel’s net profit on Monday declined 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,607 crore (after exceptional gain) during the April-June quarter.

The company’s consolidated revenues on a sequential basis was up 4 per cent at Rs 32,805 crore. Bharti’s consolidated Ebitda came at Rs 16,604 crore and was up 4 per cent compared to the preceding quarter aided by tariff hikes. Ebitda margin expanded to 50.6 per cent against 49.1 per cent in the preceding quarter. The company’s India revenues was also up 3.64 per cent sequentially to Rs 23,319 crore while mobile revenues were up 3.42 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 18,220 crore.

The average revenue per user (Arpu) saw a jump of 2.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 183 compared to Rs 178 in the preceding quarter. The company’s Arpu continues to be the best in the industry remaining ahead of Reliance Jio’s Rs 175.7. The growth in Arpu was on the back of tariff hikes and continued momentum in 4G customer additions.

“This has been another solid quarter. We continue to deliver strong and sustained growth at 4.5 per cent sequentially. Ebitda margins are now at 50.6 per cent. Our enterprise and homes business has strong momentum and delivered strong double digit growth, improving the diversity of the overall portfolio,” Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia), said in a statement.