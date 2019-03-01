Bharti Airtel board gives nod to Rs 32,000 crore fund raising plans

Bharti Airtel has finalised a fund-raising plan of up to Rs 32,000 crore through a combination of Rs 25,000-crore rights issue and a Rs 7,000-crore perpetual bonds float to build a war chest to reduce debt and increase 4G network coverage to compete with Reliance Jio.

In a stock exchange filing on Thursday, Bharti said the company’s board of directors has considered the recommendations of the special committee of directors for fund-raising and thereby approved the same.

“The board approved the issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the company for an amount aggregating up to Rs 25,000 crore by way of a rights issue to eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date (to be notified subsequently),” the firm said in its filing.

It added: “And perpetual bond of up to $1 billion (Rs 7,000 crore) denominated in foreign currency subject to price, market conditions and other terms and conditions as acceptable, and with conditions allowing for full accounting equity credit and subject to all applicable laws including under ECB Regulations,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company’s rights issue price has been set at Rs 220 per fully paid equity share, which is at a near 31 per cent discount to the Thursday’s closing price of Rs 317.95, on BSE, which was down 0.63 per cent. The fundraise plan was announced after close of trading hours.

The rights entitlement ratio for the issue will be to the tune of 9 shares for every 67 shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date.The company’s board on Thursday further authorised the special committee to proceed with rights issue and decide the other terms and conditions, including setting the record date, appointment of intermediaries, finalisation of the letter of offer and other related matters; and also authorised the committee of directors to decide, assess and conclude on the issuance of the perpetual bond under such terms and conditions as may be deemed fit. —FE