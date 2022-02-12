BharatPe interim report in few weeks, CEO allays fears on liquidity position

An interim report of the governance review being carried out at BharatPe will be submitted to the company’s board in a few weeks, BharatPe’s CEO Suhail Sameer wrote in a communication to the employees on Friday. Sameer wrote that there were “a couple of… serious allegations” of governance lapses because of which an audit was being conducted by external firms.

Sameer also noted in the letter that BharatPe has “huge amounts of cash in the bank to keep building”, adding that the company has $500 million (including the $100 million invested in Unity Small Finance Bank) in the bank, and all existing investors are backing it. He also wrote that the company did not need to raise capital in the foreseeable future, and that it was getting “2-3 new inbound conversation requests every week” from potential investors.

“While we don’t need to raise capital for a foreseeable future, it is great to know that both existing investors as well as potential new ones are keen to support us, if we need the capital,” Sameer wrote.

Noting that the governance review was being carried out by external firms — Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), and PwC — Sameer wrote: “Based on some internal complaints, we decided to do a full audit of our governance processes. While many of the findings of the review are pretty standard for a fast-growth company of our size, there are a couple of more serious allegations, which the review is still substantiating”.

PwC was roped in by the Board late last month to investigate aspects such as accounting, approval processes, expenses and hirings. As part of this process, PwC is involving its forensic team, which is likely to study the findings submitted by A&M.

A&M was appointed by BharatPe through its legal firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas to look into internal governance issues — specifically assessing if senior executives were making proper internal disclosures about personal investments and check for conflicts. Some of the preliminary findings by A&M allegedly involve Ashneer Grover’s wife and the company’s head of controls, Madhuri Jain Grover, and noted that payments were allegedly made into “dubious” recruitment firms with expenses running into crores of rupees spent on “non-existing” vendors and “questionable invoices” created to substantiate such spends.

An e-mail query sent to BharatPe did not elicit a response. “We expect the review partners (consultants) to share an interim report with the Board in a couple of weeks,” Sameer wrote.

“Meanwhile, I would just request all of you to keep your trust on the Board of BharatPe, which comprises some of the best investors in the world and veterans of the Indian Banking Industry. Whatever the Board will decide, will be beyond doubt, in the best interests of our employees, our merchants and our consumers,” he added.