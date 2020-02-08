Before sale to Zomato, Uber’s India food biz was on a downhill slope

Last month, Zomato purchased Uber Eats’ India operations in an all-stock deal, parting with around 9.9 per cent of its stake that will be picked by Uber. Last month, Zomato purchased Uber Eats’ India operations in an all-stock deal, parting with around 9.9 per cent of its stake that will be picked by Uber.

In the period running up to the sale of Uber Eats India to Zomato, which was announced last month, the India food operations of ride-firm Uber witnessed a slowing down of operations, evident from the decreasing number of food deliveries and the gross value of those deliveries.

According to the global earnings released by Uber on Friday, the total number of food deliveries in India by eats stood at 29 million during the quarter-ended December 31, down from 37 million in the September-quarter and 42 million in the June-quarter. Additionally, the gross value of bookings seen by Uber Eats India during the October-December period was $95 million, compared with $103 million in the previous quarter, and $110 million during April-June.

Last month, Zomato purchased Uber Eats’ India operations in an all-stock deal, parting with around 9.9 per cent of its stake that will be picked by Uber. According to Zomato’s latest fund-raise, Uber’s stake in the Gurugram-based firm is valued at around $300 million. While the deal has been pegged to be beneficial for Uber, which has been on a path to profitability, questions have been raised about Zomato’s decision to buy a minor player in the India food-delivery market, where the firm, along with its rival Swiggy, command nearly 80 per cent of the segment.

Consequent to the operations slowing down, Uber Eats India’s loss from operations also trimmed to $44 million in the December-quarter, against $61 million in September-quarter and $86 million in April-June period. Uber declared its global earnings on Friday, reporting a $1.1-billion loss in the October-December 2019 quarter. The firm, which went public last year, generated $4.1 billion in revenue, up 37 per cent last year. Its revenue grew around the world, although the biggest gain was in the US and Canada, where it pulled in 41 per cent more than last year.

In its earnings release, Uber said divestment of Eats in India to Zomato was in line with its strategy “to focus on markets where we can achieve a leading position”. In a post-earnings call, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company planned to turn profitable in the fourth quarter of 2020, sooner than its earlier projection of turning a full-year profit in 2021.

