Bata promotes India CEO Sandeep Kataria to head its global business

Footwear maker Bata has elevated its India CEO Sandeep Kataria to the position of Global CEO – Bata Brands with immediate effect. The decision was taken by the board of directors at a meeting on Monday, Bata India informed in a filing to the stock exchanges late Monday.

With this latest move, Kataria becomes the first Indian to head Bata globally. He takes over from Alexis Nasard, who is stepping down after almost five years in the role, the company said in its statement.

Kataria joined Bata India as its CEO in 2017. He has earlier worked with global firms such as Unilever, Yum Brands and Vodafone in India and Europe. He has been directly involved in leading businesses and powerhouse brands that command impressive consumer following and extensive global reach, the statement said.

The company said that as the CEO of Bata India Ltd, Kataria has helped drive its “consistent growth and profitability”. “Under his leadership, Bata India doubled its profits driven by double-digit topline growth, and sponsored some of the most ingenious campaigns, including ‘Surprisingly Bata’, that revamped Bata’s image as a more vibrant and contemporary brand, targeted at younger consumers,” the statement said.

Reacting to his new role, Sandeep Kataria said, “I am honoured to accept this new appointment and excited by the journey ahead of us. Bata is a brand with an enviable reputation for high quality, affordable footwear. I have been privileged to be part of Bata’s success in India and I look forward to building further on our proud, 120-year history as shoemakers to the world. While 2020 has presented unique challenges, the appeal of our brands and the passion of our people provide every reason for confidence regarding our prospects in the years ahead.”

Ashwani Windlass, Chairman – Bata India, congratulated Kataria on his promotion and said, “Over the past few years, the India team has delivered exceptional growth in footwear volumes, revenues and profits, and has strengthened Bata’s customer measures in a highly competitive footwear market. The Bata Group and Bata India both stand to benefit greatly from Sandeep’s extensive experience.”

Founded in 1894, Bata is a family-owned business selling over 180 million pairs of shoes annually in 5,800 stores and producing locally in 22 Bata-owned manufacturing facilities across five continents. The company operates in more than 70 countries and has 35,000 employees. In India, Bata sells about 50 million pairs every year and serves 120,000-plus customers every day.

