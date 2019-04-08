Baring PE to acquire 30.04 per cent in NIIT Tech

Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) is set to acquire a 30.04 per cent stake in IT solutions firm NIIT Technologies from NIIT and other promoter entities at Rs 1,394 per share, which will take the transaction cost to Rs 2,627 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

NIIT Tech and other promoter entities will be selling 1,885 crore shares as part of this transaction.

NIIT will be selling 23.10 per cent in NIIT Tech. The Thadani Family Trust, along with other entities/members of the family, and the Pawar Family Trust, along with other entities/members of the family, will be selling an aggregate of 6.94 per cent stake, NIIT Tech indicated in the filing.

NIIT Tech closed Friday’s trading session up 1.47 per cent at Rs 1,349.50 on the BSE.

BPEA is also making an open offer to the shareholders of NIIT Tech to buy an additional 26 per cent stake in the firm at a price of Rs 1,394 per share

As a result, BPEA is looking to acquire a total of 56 per cent stake in the IT firm for a consideration of Rs 4,890 crore.

NIIT Tech chairman Rajendra Pawar said the long-standing relationships with marquee customers, many spanning over two decades, are a consequence of a sharp focus on identified verticals, including, travel, banking and insurance and distinctive capabilities developed. —FE