Bajaj Auto sells 1,34,471 units in domestic market in April

By: PTI | New Delhi |
May 3, 2021 12:38:29 pm
May 3, 2021 12:38:29 pm
Bajaj Auto on Monday said it sold 1,34,471 units of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in the domestic market in April.
The company did not sell any two-wheelers or commercial vehicles in the domestic market in April 2020.
Bajaj Auto’s total vehicles sold stood at 3,88,016 units in April as against 37,878 units sold in April last year, the company said in a BSE filing.
Commercial vehicles sold in April 2021 were at 39,843 units as against 5,869 units in April last year.
Exports were at 2,53,545 units last month compared with 37,878 units in April 2020.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-