scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 03, 2021
Most read

Bajaj Auto sells 1,34,471 units in domestic market in April

Bajaj Auto did not sell any two-wheelers or commercial vehicles in the domestic market in April 2020.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
May 3, 2021 12:38:29 pm
bajaj auto, bajaj auto newsBajaj Auto's Akurdi plant, Pune (Express archive photo)

Bajaj Auto on Monday said it sold 1,34,471 units of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in the domestic market in April.

The company did not sell any two-wheelers or commercial vehicles in the domestic market in April 2020.

Bajaj Auto’s total vehicles sold stood at 3,88,016 units in April as against 37,878 units sold in April last year, the company said in a BSE filing.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Commercial vehicles sold in April 2021 were at 39,843 units as against 5,869 units in April last year.

Exports were at 2,53,545 units last month compared with 37,878 units in April 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 03: Latest News

Advertisement
x