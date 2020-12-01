Bajaj Auto sales rise 5% to 4,22,240 units in November

Bajaj Auto Ltd. logo in Pune, India, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2011. (Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg)

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales to 4,22,240 units in November this year.

The company had sold 4,03,223 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales in November this year stood at 1,98,933 units as against 2,07,775 units, a decline of 4 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing.

Total motorcycle sales rose 12 per cent to 3,84,993 units, compared to 3,43,446 units sold in November last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales dropped 38 per cent to 37,247 units as against 59,777 in the same month last year, the company said.

Exports in November increased 14 per cent to 2,23,307 units over 1,95,448 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.

