Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Bajaj Auto reports 5% increase in sales at 3,73,270 units in August

By: PTI | New Delhi |
September 1, 2021 10:31:00 am
Bajaj Auto's Akurdi plant, Pune (Express archive photo)

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales at 3,73,270 units in August 2021.

The company had sold a total of 3,56,199 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were, however, down 7 per cent at 1,72,595 units as compared to 1,85,879 units in August last year, the company said in a statement

Bajaj Auto said its total two-wheeler sales were at 3,38,310 units as compared to 3,21,058 units in the year-ago month, up 5 per cent.

On the other hand, domestic two-wheeler sales were down 11 per cent at 1,57,971 units as against 1,78,220 units in the same month last year.

Two-wheeler exports in August grew by 26 per cent at 1,80,339 units as against 1,42,838 units in the corresponding month a year ago, the company said.

Total commercial vehicles sales stood at 34,960 units last month as against 35,141 units in August 2020, down 1 per cent, it added.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
