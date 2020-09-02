Bajaj Auto posts 9 per cent fall in total sales in August

Bajaj Auto Ltd. logo in Pune, India, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2011. (Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg)

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent fall in its total vehicle sales at 3,56,199 units in August.

The Pune-based automaker had sold a total of 390,206 vehicles in August 2019.

Total domestic sales in August stood at 1,85,879 units as compared to 2,08,109 units in the same month of 2019, a drop of 11 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total two-wheeler sales declined 1 per cent to 3,21,058 units as against 3,25,300 units in August 2019.

Total commercial vehicles sales also plunged 46 per cent in the previous month to 35,141 units as compared to 64,726 vehicles sold in August 2019, it said.

