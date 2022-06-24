Bajaj Auto launches all-black variant of Pulsar 250

scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
By: PTI | Mumbai |
June 24, 2022 6:37:46 pm
bajaj pulsar 250 blackThe single-channel ABS variant of the bike model will continue to sell in the existing colours. (Image source: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto on Friday announced the launch of an all-black variant of its Pulsar 250 model with dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system).

Pulsar N250 (Naked Streetfighter) and Pulsar F250 (Semi-Faired Street Racer) are priced at around Rs 1.50 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi), the company said in a statement.

However, the single-channel ABS variant of the bike model will continue to sell in the existing colours, it added.

The company also said that it has delivered 10,000 units in less than six months of the bike’s launch, which is an achievement for any 250-cc segment motorcycle in the post-BS VI era.

The all-new dual-channel ABS variant of the Pulsar 250 is equipped with 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes and larger tyre dimensions for an improved grip to provide assured overall safety, it noted.

“Bajaj Pulsar 250 has enjoyed an immense response from riders across the country. We will continue to entice them with the newly launched Dual-Channel ABS variant, which comes on top of already existing features.

“Rider safety is of utmost importance for us at Bajaj Auto and the introduction of dual-channel ABS on Pulsar 250 combined with an all-black variant will further spruce up the demand for Pulsar 250,” said Sarang Kanade, President of Motorcycle Business at Bajaj Auto Ltd.

