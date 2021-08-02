Bajaj Auto July sales jumps 44% in July

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 44 per cent jump in its total sales at 3,69,116 units in July 2021.

The company had sold 2,55,832 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales in July this year were at 1,67,273 units as against 1,58,976 units, up 5 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,30,569 units, up 39 per cent, as compared to 2,38,556 units sold in July last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales more than doubled to 38,547 units as against 17,276 units in the same month last year, the company said.

Exports in July also more than doubled to 201,843 units as against 96,856 units sold in the corresponding month last year, it added.