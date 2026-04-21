Trustee row escalates: Eligibility clause bars non-Zoroastrian trustees, says Mehli Mistry

Former Tata Trusts trustee Mehli Mistry on Monday said the Trusts’ decision to seek alteration of the eligibility clauses of the Bai Hirabai trust deed is an acknowledgment that the deed clearly and unambiguously restricts trusteeship to practising Zoroastrians residing in Mumbai or Navsari.

“The present board of trustees of Bai Hirabai, comprising individuals who are either non-practising or non-Zoroastrian, is not constituted in accordance with the trust deed and must be reconstituted strictly in compliance with its provisions,” he said in a statement.

On Sunday, Tata Trusts said the board of trustees of Bai Hirabai Trust has decided to remove restrictive eligibility clauses and bring them in line with those followed by other Tata group trusts.