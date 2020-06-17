Baghjan fire: IOWU wants pvt contractors out

Baghjan 5 well near Dibru-Saikhowa National Park caught fire 14 days after it had reported a blowout (Express Photo by Diganta Rajkhowa) Baghjan 5 well near Dibru-Saikhowa National Park caught fire 14 days after it had reported a blowout (Express Photo by Diganta Rajkhowa)

The Indian Oil Workers Union (IOWU) has demanded that repair and maintenance of gas wells at Oil India (OIL) be done only by Oil India workers after the blowout at OIL’s Baghjan oil field and subsequent fire, which has led to the death of two OIL firefighters.

Well number 5 of the Baghjan oil field suffered a blowout on May 27 during a ‘workover’ procedure aimed at extending the productivity of the well, handled by John Energy Private Ltd, contracted by OIL for the process.

“We have demanded that all such private contractors be removed,” said Bhaskar Bora, general secretary, IOWU. Bora said internal manpower should be developed to handle all well-related work and that private contractors did not have the experience that OIL’s own workers have.

Bora said the OIL should build capacity to handle all such sensitive well-related work in-house through recruitment and training.

OIL and John Energy Private Ltd did not respond to emailed requests for comment as of press time Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.