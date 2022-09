With this, Megha Tata will become the immediate past president.

The India Chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA), at its latest annual general meeting, elected ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey as its president for 2022-23. With this, Megha Tata will become the immediate past president.

The India Chapter of IAA also elected Abhishek Karnani, director, Free Press Journal Group, as vice president; Nandini Dias as honorary secretary; and Jaideep Gandhi, chairman, Another Idea, as honorary treasurer.