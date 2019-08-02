Auto sales keep sliding downhill, big three manufacturers hit roadblock

HIT BY a dip in consumer sentiment and liquidity crunch for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), car manufacturers witnessed a sharp decline in demand last month.

Maruti Suzuki saw its domestic passenger car sales decline 36 per cent and Honda Cars India witnessed a 48.7 per cent fall in sales in July 2019 over the corresponding period last year. Toyota Kirloskar announced a 24 per cent dip and Hyundai Motor India announced a 10 per cent drop.

Maruti Suzuki, which has over 50 per cent market share, saw its domestic sales fall from 154,150 units in July 2018 to 98,210 units in July 2019. In fact, July unit sales for the company were the lowest since June 2017, when it sold 93,263 units.

The July numbers are in line with the industry trend over the last 12 months, with manufacturers facing the heat and taking measures like cutting production.

Industry insiders say the sector is witnessing a drop in headcount across the value chain, and the trend may result in job losses in automobile companies.

Industry players say there is pressure on NBFCs on account of a liquidity squeeze since the fallout of the IL&FS crisis in September 2018, and that has led to customers finding it difficult to fund their purchase. The overall decline in consumer confidence has also contributed to the continued slide in industry sales.

N Raja, deputy managing director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The industry is deeply concerned with the increasing pressure of low customer sentiment faced by the sector. The high insurance costs, rise in taxes and liquidity crunch across the non-banking finance segment, and tightening of lending norms, have significantly affected domestic sales in the last few months.”

Hoping that the coming festive season will bring some relief, Raja said the industry expects the government to take measures to improve liquidity by capital infusion in banks. “The industry also expects the GST level to be rationalised to a lower level (28% to 18%) to accommodate the downturn,” he said.

Experts say customers are also postponing their purchase in the hope that the industry’s transition from BS-IV to BS-VI may lead to big discounts from manufacturers between January and March 2020. Manufacturers can only sell BS-VI compliant cars beginning April 1, 2020.

Rajesh Goel, senior vice president and director, sales and marketing, Honda Cars India, said, “The de-growth in the automobile industry further intensified last month amidst weak buying sentiment and the overall slowdown. We are also witnessing a lot of postponement of purchases. It is extremely worrisome since the July 2019 decline is much severe than the Q1 decline and that too, when the industry had de-grown in July last year as well.”

According to data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger car sales fell 24.97 per cent in June 2019, and two-wheeler sales by 11.69 per cent. Commercial vehicle sales too fell 12.3 per cent in June.

With the July numbers coming in, passenger vehicle sales are set to witness a fall in 12 out of the last 13 months with October 2018 being the only exception with marginal expansion.

The first quarter of the financial year came as a big disappointment for the industry as the sale of passenger vehicles declined by 18.42 per cent between April and June 2019. Data shows it was been the worst quarter for the industry in the last 18 years since Q3 of 2001-02, when sales fell 27 per cent.