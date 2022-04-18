‘Auto industry responsible for jobs; disruptive innovation shouldn’t disrupt industry’

Even as the global automobile industry increasingly shifts towards building vehicles on newer technologies like battery electric vehicles (EVs) or hybrid electric vehicles, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd believes that transition to any new technology should be smooth to the extent it does not disrupt the industry and those employed by it. In an interaction with reporters, the company’s newly-appointed managing director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi also spoke about the importance of testing battery EVs for a “tough” Indian environment, and threw light on Maruti Suzuki’s plans for future. Pranav Mukul reports. Edited excerpts:

Maruti Suzuki has flagged concerns over the feasibility of battery EVs but now the company has announced huge investments in the space. Why the shift in stance?

I don’t think we are opposed to EVs. My understanding of Maruti Suzuki’s position is that whatever is good for India and good for the environment, every technology should be explored. We see that EV is one of the answers, it has good potential. But at the same time, industry experts say that by 2030, EV passenger car scenario may be 10% of the market. This means that 90% of the people (will still have) ICE engine, or combination of ICE engine with hybrid technology or some other technology.

There are so many other scenarios through which we can contribute and improve the environment. Also, the auto industry is big and second-tier, third-tier vendors are there. Auto industry is responsible for employment. We have to make the scenario that the transition to new technology is smooth and even though it is disruptive innovation, we shouldn’t disrupt the industry.

Lack of enough charging infrastructure was one of the concerns. How confident are you about that changing?

As far as infrastructure is concerned, right now not enough is there, but I think the government is trying to push very strongly to expand the infrastructure for EV charging. I see gradually when vehicle numbers increase, infrastructure will also grow. Both will grow at the same speed, that is my view.

What is your takeaway from the recent incidents of fires on electric two-wheelers?

Safety of our customer is of paramount importance and for this reason, especially in India, the environment is very tough — the temperature is very high and it is not a good environment for battery and for battery driver. Because of this reason, we have been doing extensive test on our Wagon R — one in Japanese specification and one in Indian specification. We have done very intensive testing in India, so we are sure that our systems are free from accidents and we can make a safe vehicle for Indian environment. We have been testing on the highways, roads, deserts, and hills.

What is the future road map of Maruti Suzuki in terms of investments in new vehicle technologies?

We have already announced a mega investment in Gujarat, as far as EV is concerned. We also announced that our EV will become available for Indian people by 2025 and that is the first step, and we will keep doing this. At the same time, we will also pursue other technologies like CNG vehicles, which is much better Co2 emissions compared to petrol engine. My view is that we should go ahead in a technology-neutral way, and wherever possible, we should make the best use of older technologies, which has good potential to contribute to the environment. We should try to utilise not one but a variety of technologies.

What are the company’s plans in terms of hybrid vehicles?

Hybrid technology is an important technology. EV is a very good solution but hybrid can also contribute a lot and cost-wise, it is not as expensive as EV. Hybrid is a technology that can contribute greatly to the Co2 emission situation in India and even without infrastructure we can develop the market, because it does not need charging infrastructure. We will introduce strong hybrid products in the not-so-distant future.