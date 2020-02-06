Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai unveils the new Creta, to be launched in March

Shah Rukh Khan unveiling the new Hyundai Creta at the Auto Expo 2020 being held in Greater Noida. (Image source: APH Images) Shah Rukh Khan unveiling the new Hyundai Creta at the Auto Expo 2020 being held in Greater Noida. (Image source: APH Images)

Hyundai Motors India has unveiled a new version of the popular SUV Creta in the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. The new Creta is going to be launched in March, the carmaker announced at the biennial event being held in Greater Noida.

The new Creta was unveiled earlier in the day by the company’s brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The new SUV comes with a masculine look and packs premium features, efficient powertrain and smart technology.

The new Creta comes with features like the panoramic sunroof, LED Headlamps, enhanced Bluelink 1.5, among others, the automobile company said.

Shah Rukh Khan with Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO S S Kim while unveiling the new Hyundai Creta at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida. (Image source: APH Images) Shah Rukh Khan with Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO S S Kim while unveiling the new Hyundai Creta at the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida. (Image source: APH Images)

Speaking to the reporters at the event, Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO S S Kim said: “The all-new Creta would be launched in March and we are sure that this product will offer great customer delight and supersede their aspirations and expectations.”

He added that the Hyundai Creta has over 6.5 lakh owners globally and it has become one of the most loved and admired SUV in the segment.

Speaking at the unveiling, Khan said while Creta was so successful, it was just not about numbers but was also about Hyundai bringing safety, newer technologies and driving pleasure to the customers.

The new Hyundai Creta packs premium features, efficient powertrain and smart technology. (Image source: APH Images) The new Hyundai Creta packs premium features, efficient powertrain and smart technology. (Image source: APH Images)

In jest he said, in the last 22 years, two things have happened to him – becoming a father and another becoming the brand ambassador of Hyundai.

“So I feel like I am the father of Hyundai in India,” he quipped.

(with PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd