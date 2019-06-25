Toggle Menu
Australia’s Domino’s Pizza hit with class-action lawsuit over worker pay

The suit, filed by law firm Phi Finney McDonald in the Federal Court of Australia, alleges that Domino's misled franchisees by telling them not to pay delivery drivers and in-store workers wages as per industry standards.

The suit was filed on behalf of Australian employees who were employed as delivery drivers or in-store workers between June 24, 2013 and January 23, 2018, the company said in a statement.

Australian fast-food chain Domino’s Pizza Enterprises said on Tuesday it would defend itself against a class-action lawsuit filed over employee pay, sending its shares as much as 5.1% lower.

Therium Litigation Finance Atlas AFP IC is providing litigation funding in relation to the proceeding, Domino’s said.

Domino’s shares marked their biggest intraday percentage fall in nearly a month on Tuesday, with the broader market flat.

