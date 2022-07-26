AUDI to focus on electric vehicles from 2033: Official

July 26, 2022 8:43:35 pm
German luxury car maker Audi would be focusing only on electric vehicles by 2033 and would stop making cars run on international combustion engines (ICE), a top official said on Tuesday.
Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said the auto major would stop production of current models powered by ICE and would commence transition to sell only electric vehicles from 2033 onwards.
Dhillon clarified that the company would manufacture all the existing models fitted with petrol engine and would retail till 2032 for its transition to electric vehicles.
Responding to a query about incidents of battery operated vehicles going up in flames, he said all the components for the battery were brought individually and assembled at the factories by trained professionals with utmost regard for ‘safety’ and ‘quality’.
After inaugurating the company’s pre-used car showroom Audi Approved Plus here, he said it was the 17th outlet of the 22 planned to be inaugurated this year.
Audi India reported 101 per cent sales in 2021 as compared to previous year and during the first six months (January-June 2022), it witnessed a jump of 49 per cent, he said.
