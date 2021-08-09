Audi RS 5 Sportback launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.04 crore

Luxury car manufacturer Audi on Monday launched the Audi RS 5 Sportback in India at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 1.04 crore.

The new Audi RS 5 Sportback is powered by the latest generation 2.9 litre twin turbo V6 TFSI engine which produces 450 hp of power and 600 Nm of torque.

The Audi RS 5 Sportback is being brought to India as completely-built units (CBU), Audi India announced in a press statement.

The new RS 5 Sportback can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h, which the automaker claims to be the fastest in its segment. In terms of safety, the new RS 5 Sportback comes loaded with safety features such as 6 airbags that include side airbags in front along with the curtain airbag system.

Apart from this, the new car comes with a 3-zone air-conditioning, Alcantara leather combination upholstery and a panoramic glass sunroof. The Audi RS 5 Sportback also has front sports seats plus with massage function and drive side memory.

“The Audi RS 5 is coming to India as a Sportback, for the very first time and will be the perfect choice for customers who want the Audi RS DNA in addition to everyday practicality. The Audi RS 5 Sportback is a superlative all-rounder, which is built with just the right mix of aggressive styling, heart-pumping performance, and opulent luxury which will garner tremendous affinity with performance car customers and existing Audi customers in India,” Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in the statement.

“We have witnessed good traction for all our Sports models, across the country and with the advent of the Audi RS 5 Sportback, we look forward to fueling the appetite for performance cars. This is our fifth launch of the year and I can assure you this won’t be our last – stay tuned for a lot more action from brand Audi in India,” he added.