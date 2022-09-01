scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Ashok Leyland total vehicle sales jumps 51 pc to 14,121 units in August

The Hinduja Group flagship had sold a total of 9,360 vehicles in August 2021.

Ashok Leyland's total vehicle sales, including exports, grew 51 per cent on an annual basis in August, the company said. (FILE)

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland’s total vehicle sales, including exports, grew 51 per cent on an annual basis to 14,121 units in August, the company said on Thursday.

The Hinduja Group flagship had sold a total of 9,360 vehicles in August 2021.

The total medium and heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) sales were up 81 per cent year-on-year and touched 8,379 units from 4,632 units sold in August 2021, with truck volumes growing 70 per cent at 7,325 units, as against 4,297 units a year ago.

The light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales volumes stood at 5,742 units during August, growing 21 per cent over 4,728 vehicles in the same month last year, it added.

The domestic vehicle sales increased 58 per cent to 13,301 units in the month under review, from 8,400 units in the year-ago period, the company said.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 04:30:35 pm
