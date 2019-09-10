Ashok Leyland set to suspend production at several plants in September

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Monday said that it will suspend work at its various manufacturing facilities across the country for certain periods in September in order to adjust production with market demand.

“Following are the non-working days at our various plant locations during September 2019 due to continued weak demand for our products,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Chennai-based firm announced 16 non-working days for its facility in Ennore, five days at Hosur (Tamil Nadu) unit, 10 days each in Alwar (Rajasthan) and Bhandara (Maharashtra) unit and 18 days in Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) facilities.

The move comes in the wake of unprecedented slowdown in the domestic automobile industry, forcing auto companies to take production cuts in order to reduce inventory at dealerships.

Manufacturers, including market leader Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), have taken steps to cut production owing to weak demand in the market. MSI reduced its production by 33.99 per cent in August, making it the seventh straight month that the country’s largest car maker reduced its output. Last month, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) had announced to suspend production for 8-14 days in the ongoing quarter while Tata Motors also confirmed taking steps to align manufacturing with tapering demand.