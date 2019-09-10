Toggle Menu
Ashok Leyland set to suspend production at several plants in Septemberhttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/companies/ashok-leyland-set-to-suspend-production-at-several-plants-in-september-5981155/

Ashok Leyland set to suspend production at several plants in September

The Chennai-based firm announced 16 non-working days for its facility in Ennore, five days at Hosur (Tamil Nadu) unit, 10 days each in Alwar (Rajasthan) and Bhandara (Maharashtra) unit and 18 days in Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) facilities.

After Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland to halt production in September
The firm announced 16 non-working days for its facility in Ennore, 5 days at Hosur unit, 10 days each in Alwar and Bhandara units and 18 days in Pantnagar.

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Monday said that it will suspend work at its various manufacturing facilities across the country for certain periods in September in order to adjust production with market demand.

“Following are the non-working days at our various plant locations during September 2019 due to continued weak demand for our products,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Chennai-based firm announced 16 non-working days for its facility in Ennore, five days at Hosur (Tamil Nadu) unit, 10 days each in Alwar (Rajasthan) and Bhandara (Maharashtra) unit and 18 days in Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) facilities.

The move comes in the wake of unprecedented slowdown in the domestic automobile industry, forcing auto companies to take production cuts in order to reduce inventory at dealerships.

Manufacturers, including market leader Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), have taken steps to cut production owing to weak demand in the market. MSI reduced its production by 33.99 per cent in August, making it the seventh straight month that the country’s largest car maker reduced its output. Last month, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) had announced to suspend production for 8-14 days in the ongoing quarter while Tata Motors also confirmed taking steps to align manufacturing with tapering demand.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android