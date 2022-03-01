Ashneer Grover resigns from BharatPe

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, resigned from his position in the unicorn fintech company.

The move comes just days after the company sacked his wife and BharatPe’s head of controls, Madhuri Jain Grover, over alleged financial irregularities.

Over the past weekend, the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) rejected Grover’s petition against the company for initiating an investigation against him.

In his resignation letter, Grover alleged the board of the company had “ousted” him for their “vested interests”. He alleged that recent developments related to the company seem to be a “battle of egos being played to the gallery of the media under the charade of ‘good governance’”. He also alleged the “investor template” to make an “unwanted” founder go away, is to make the founder “the villain of the piece”, something he claims is being done to him.

“Today I am being vilified and treated in the most disgraceful manner,” Grover wrote in the letter.

Grover has been involved in a string of controversies over the past few months. In January, he decided to go on a voluntary leave till the end of March. His move back came after a row over a leaked audio clip on social media in which he was allegedly heard using abusive language against a Kotak Mahindra group employee for missing out on financing for the Nykaa IPO last year.