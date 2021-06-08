Ashish Saraf appointed Vice-President and Country Director of Thales India

French multinational defence and aerospace firm Thales on Monday appointed Ashish Saraf as Vice-President and Country Director for India with effect from June 1, 2021. He will lead the company’s India business and will be responsible for its strategic growth in the country across all of its markets, further strengthening local teams, collaborations and innovation, the company said in a statement.

Saraf succeeds Emmanuel de Roquefeuil who takes up a new role as the VP and head for Thales in the Middle East.

Prior to joining Thales, Saraf served as the president and head of region for Airbus Helicopters – India and South Asia where he led Airbus’ Helicopters’ sales, services, training, innovation, industrial partnerships and government relations functions across the civil, parapublic and military markets in the region.

He has also served as the vice-president and Make in India officer for Airbus, has headed the Tata–Sikorsky joint venture in Hyderabad and also worked with Deloitte Consulting and Dassault Systemes, mainly in the United States and Europe.

Speaking on the occasion, Pascale Sourisse, Senior Executive Vice-President, Thales said, “I am pleased to welcome on board Ashish Saraf to the Thales Group, who joins us in extremely challenging COVID situation. Under his leadership, Thales will continue its decades-long partnership with our Indian stakeholders to support the country in this time of need, and once the pandemic behind us, contribute to India’s longer-term vision of building an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Saraf holds degrees in management and engineering from the University of London, Cornell University, Symbiosis Institute and NIT India. He has also served as a Board of Directors and Member of the Governing Council for Aviation and Aerospace Sector Skill Council (AASSC).

“I thank Pascale for her confidence and I am very pleased to join Thales where I will apply all my experience and energy to serve our activities and staff in India. I would like to express our solidarity as the country bravely battles the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We stand united with our employees, their families, our customers and the people at large, and look forward to overcoming this pandemic together,” Ashish Saraf said upon his appointment.