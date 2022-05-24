As losses mount, Zomato turns focus to conserving cash

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has said the company is being “aggressive” about conserving cash amid widening losses and will not make any more fresh investments in the quick commerce space, for which it had earlier earmarked $400 million. The company acknowledged a shortage of delivery workers, saying many professionals, who left for their villages during the first Covid-induced lockdown in 2020, have not returned yet.

Zomato’s expenses nearly doubled as its consolidated net loss for the March quarter widened to about Rs 360 crore, compared to Rs 134.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company posted revenue from operations of Rs 1211.8 crore, up 75 per cent compared to last year.

According to a letter shared by the company with its shareholders on Monday evening, Zomato has about Rs 12,200 crore unrestricted cash at this point and it said the capital needs are currently limited.