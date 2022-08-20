scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Automakers, for instance, are delivering new cars with just one key and a promise to provide the next one at a later date. Others are delivering cars with smaller display screens or without music systems. Despite these adjustments, waiting periods on several models are at a record high.

semiconductor shortage, Hyundai, Tata Motors, banking and telecommunications sectors, Automobile companies, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsWaiting times for many car models are at record high. File

As the semiconductor shortage continues to affect supply chains across sectors, companies are attempting to reduce delays for consumers by cutting down on features that require chips.

Automakers, for instance, are delivering new cars with just one key and a promise to provide the next one at a later date. Others are delivering cars with smaller display screens or without music systems. Despite these adjustments, waiting periods on several models are at a record high.

Read in Explained |Explained: How the billion-dollar automobile industry is changing, courtesy Covid-19

Both Hyundai and Tata Motors are delivering cars with one key, instead of two, and are promising to deliver the second in another six months, it is learnt. Tata has also launched a version of its hatchback, Tiago, without the music system. Skoda, meanwhile, has reduced the size of display screens on Kushaq and Slavia to 8 inches from the earlier 10 inches.

The banking and telecommunications sectors, too, are being forced to adapt.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...Premium
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lor...
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...Premium
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise casePremium
Explained: The CBI’s Delhi excise case

Bank branches are telling customers to expect delays in issuance of cards, sources said. The Cellular Operators Association of India has proposed that the Department of Telecommunications ask mobile manufacturers to provide slots for eSIMS even on cheaper (Rs 10,000-plus) phones. Due to the chip shortage, the cost of SIM cards has gone up five times. The proposed move has been opposed by the Indian Cellular Electronics Association, as it would make these phones expensive.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

A chip or semiconductor is a crucial component that powers electronic items and is used extensively by companies that make smartphones, computers/laptops, automobiles and fast-moving consumer goods, etc. The supply of these chips took a hit during the lockdowns across the globe, forcing chip-making facilities to shut down.

Also Read |Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here’s what we know about it

Automobile companies have also tinkered with their production pattern by manufacturing some models of cars with fewer features, requiring fewer chips.

Advertisement

“We have been trying to make adjustments in production across different variants and models. This is possible for Maruti Suzuki because we have a large number of models. You would have seen we are producing more Alto, Spresso, wagon R, instead of Ertiga, Brezza and Swift. But the negative side of this is that it makes the waiting period of some variants very long,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, told The Indian Express.

Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor, in their email responses to queries sent by The Indian Express, said their production pattern is flexible enough to adjust to demand and supply and that they are also developing alternative architecture for the affected parts.

According to J.P. Morgan Research, more chips will become available in the second half of 2022 as normalcy returns. This could mean there will be enough supply to meet the demand during the festive season that starts in India next month.

Advertisement

The available chips, however, may not be sufficient to satisfy all demand. Some projections say the situation will not ease before 2024.

Maruti says it is difficult to predict the course of chip shortage.“It is difficult to predict when the semiconductor shortage crisis will be completely over, as it is a complex global supply chain issue affecting all OEMs,” Srivastava said.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Hyundai Motor, however, is optimistic. “We are carefully optimistic and believe with improvement in the chip supplies we will be able to clear some of the backlog during the festive period,” the company said.

India, in December 2021, had announced incentives of up to Rs 2.3 lakh crore to attract firms engaged in semiconductor manufacturing, testing, packaging and design.

Advertisement

On July 20, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, told Parliament that his ministry has received 23 applications for the semiconductor profit-linked incentive scheme.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 04:00:18 am
Next Story

Explained Books: Why the paths to development vary from nation to nation

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

3

TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’

4

Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali attacks him: 'A woman beater, and not just me'

5

The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings

Featured Stories

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
All-party MP group to seek Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

All-party MP group to seek Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

Medical students in a spot as NMC says it does not recognise Ukraine offer

Medical students in a spot as NMC says it does not recognise Ukraine offer

Cheetahs from Namibia set to reach in Sept: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Cheetahs from Namibia set to reach in Sept: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Growth, inflation & external balance: ‘India better placed’
Finance Ministry Monthly Economic Review

Growth, inflation & external balance: ‘India better placed’

The CBI's Delhi excise case
Explained

The CBI's Delhi excise case

Premium
Which oils to use, and how much: Do’s and don’ts of consuming fats
Expert Explains

Which oils to use, and how much: Do’s and don’ts of consuming fats

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’

Premium
Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement