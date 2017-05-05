Here is how to watch Arnab Goswami’s Republic

Star India’s Uday Shankar (left) with Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami. Star India’s Uday Shankar (left) with Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Star India’s online streaming service Hotstar has announced that news channel Republic TV will be made available on its platform, a first of its kind partnership between a news channel and an online streaming service, in India.

Chairman & CEO, Star India Uday Shankar, in a statement issued, said “We are deeply committed to making sure that we continuously widen Hotstar’s offering, and the launch of Republic TV on Hotstar fills a big gap in our portfolio.”

Editor-in-Chief, Republic TV, Arnab Goswami said the tie-up will ensure that one can watch the news on the go. “We are confident of breaking the digital barrier and believe this is the first step as news produced in India goes digital and then global. We believe the coming together of these two exciting brands and services will take news to the 90 million plus viewers on Hotstar every month.”

Videocon d2h also announced that the free to air news channel will be available on channel number 360. Saurabh Dhoot, Executive Chairman, Videocon d2h said, “We are delighted to have Republic TV on our platform from the day the channel goes on air. This reaffirms Videocon d2h’s commitment to bringing the best of TV channels for our viewers.”

Commenting on this collaboration, Arnab Goswami – Founder, Republic TV, mentioned, “We are extremely proud to partner with Videocon d2h. With their modern technology and services, we are looking forward to bringing our content to the viewers in every corner of India.”

Earlier this week, Republic TV announced that it will use a range of Microsoft products and services that are designed to make newsrooms more productive. Microsoft Azure will host Republic’s digital platforms.

The channel also announced that it will be a free to air channel. On dish satellite providers, it will be available on TataSky – channel no. 616, Airtel Digital TV – 376, Videocon d2h — 360 and DishTV – 771.

Republic TV is part of ARG Outlier Media Private Limited. Among its main investors are Rajya Sabha MP’s Rajeev Chandrashekar’s Asianet News Online Private Limited, and SARG Media Holding Private Limited which is owned by Goswami himself.

