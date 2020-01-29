Aptech falls 6% after chairman Jhunjhunwala comes under Sebi scanner

According to market sources, the regulator is examining deals executed between February 2016 to September 2016 period. (file) According to market sources, the regulator is examining deals executed between February 2016 to September 2016 period. (file)

Aptech shares on Tuesday plunged 6.66 per cent to Rs 161.85 on the BSE after billionaire investor and Aptech Chairman Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was ordered to appear before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in a case of alleged insider trading in shares of the firm.

Jhunjhunwala, known as “India’s Warren Buffett”, and family hold around 45 per cent stake in Aptech. Rare Equity Pvt Ltd holds 21.77 per cent, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 12.77 per cent and wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala 11.47 per cent, according to Aptech Annual Report for the year ended March 2019. Aptech is the only company where Jhunjhunwala is holding management control and heads the board of directors.

During this period, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife and his brother increased their stakes in Aptech through a block deal and the share hit the upper circuit. Insider trading is the buying or selling of a publicly traded company’s stock by someone who has non-public, material information about that stock.

Insider trading is illegal under the rules of Sebi which can ban the persons and entities involved in insider trading from the capital market and disgorge the money made through this route.

Jhunjhunwala bought a small stake in Aptech in 2005 and gradually increased his stake to acquire management control over the years. He also owns stakes in Crisil and Lupin.

