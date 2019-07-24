Appointed J&K Bank partner after stringent process: IFFCO TOKIO

A day after the J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau searched offices of the IFFCO TOKIO insurance company in Srinagar as part of its ongoing probe into the Jammu and Kashmir Bank and its former chairman Parvez Ahmed, IFFCO TOKIO General Insurance Company Limited, in a press release, said it was “appointed by Jammu & Kashmir Bank as the second bancassurance partner after being selected through an exhaustive and stringent bidding process”.

Advertising

“The regulation of additional bancassurance partner under the IRDAI (Registration of Corporate Agent) Regulations, 2015, allows banks to choose 3 general insurance partners so that their customers get competitive pricing and products,” it said.

“IFFCO TOKIO started business since 1st April 2019 with Jammu and Kashmir Bank. It is only in the interest of the customers of Jammu and Kashmir Bank that IFFCO TOKIO has offered competitive pricing and regulatory approved commissions have been also paid to the bank based on the business procured by the bank. The company has been servicing the customers promptly and with fairness… customers of Jammu and Kashmir Bank have been benefitted with the second partner. Had Jammu and Kashmir Bank not taken a second partner, customers of Jammu and Kashmir Bank would have missed out on options available,” it said.