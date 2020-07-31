scorecardresearch
Apple briefly overtakes Saudi Aramco to become the world’s largest company

Closing at that level will give it a market capitalization of $1.786 trillion. Saudi Aramco, which has been the largest public company since going public last year, had a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion as of last close.

By: Reuters | Published: July 31, 2020 10:19:41 pm
Apple AR glasses, Apple VR headset, Apple AR glasses release date, Apple AR glasses release date, Apple AR glasses price, Apple Shares of Apple rose to a record high of 2 in early trading.

Apple Inc shares surged as much as 7.1% to a record high on Friday after reporting blockbuster quarterly results, helping the iPhone maker briefly overtake Saudi Aramco to become the world’s largest public company. Shares of the company rose to a record high of $412 in early trading.

