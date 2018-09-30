Annual General Meeting: To stay afloat, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services unveils 3-pt strategy

“Shareholders raised questions about the state of affairs. What do we expect in terms of the safety of the capital? Will the money come back?” said a shareholder who attended the AGM. “Shareholders raised questions about the state of affairs. What do we expect in terms of the safety of the capital? Will the money come back?” said a shareholder who attended the AGM.

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) on Saturday unveiled a three-part strategy involving a rights offering, a short-term bridge loan, and asset monetisation to get the group back on track following a series of defaults on debt payments.

“The board will develop a comprehensive restructuring plan to demonstrate to creditors and shareholders that the intrinsic value of the group is sufficient in repaying its liabilities,” IL&FS Vice Chairman and MD Hari Sankaran said. The board also agreed to appoint a specialist agency — Alvarez and Marsal — to take this plan forward. “They will develop the plan, seek approval from the board and stakeholders and then proceed to implement it,” he said.

However, the IL&FS management did not make any concrete announcement about the fund infusion plan before shareholders at its annual general meeting here. It also did not confirm how and to what extent Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), State Bank of India, or Japan’s Orix Corporation would bail out the group by participating in the IL&FS rights issue worth Rs 4,500 crore, or extend a short-term loan of Rs 3,500 crore to tide over immediate needs. LIC had on Friday said it would participate in the rights issue.

Sankaran said the management addressed several issues concerning the shareholders at the AGM. “Our strategy has three parts: a successful rights issue to enable the company to recapitalise and sell assets which we have built over the last few decades and use it to repay our creditors, and get liquidity to repay our debtors until our asset sale cycle begins,” he said.

“These (three) strategies were explained in some detail to our shareholders and I am very hopeful that we are able to meet their expectations,” he said. The IL&FS board will continue to pursue its application under Section 230 of the Companies Act at the NCLT to ensure that the firm has the moratorium to detail out this plan and satisfy the creditors and the shareholders with its capacity to service debt and equity.

Apart from the rights issue, IL&FS had sought a Rs 3,500 crore credit line from LIC and SBI. “There was no clarity on the Rs 3,500 crore credit line from SBI and LIC at the AGM. They might give a Rs 3,500 crore bridge loan to IL&FS until the rights issue funds come to the company,” a shareholder who declined to be identified said after the AGM. “The rights issue is running, and will be over by October-end. LIC, SBI, and Orix are going to subscribe to the bulk of it. They are hoping to raise Rs 4,500 crore,” the shareholder said.

IL&FS is also looking to raise up to Rs 16,000 crore from sale of assets of its transport business, IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL).

The total liabilities of the IL&FS group stand at Rs 91,000 crore currently, with most of its operating assets owned by its subsidiaries. Over Rs 5,700 crore worth of debt is due for repayment over the next one year.

The equity holdings of the three institutions are expected to rise in IL&FS as other shareholders, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, HDFC, and Central Bank of India have not showed any interest in participating in the rights issue. LIC, with a 25.34 per cent stake, is the largest shareholder in IL&FS. Orix (23.54 per cent) is the second-largest shareholder. SBI holds around 6.42 per cent stake.

What has kept away other shareholders including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (12.56 per cent) and HDFC (9.02 per cent) is the high rights issue price of Rs 150 per share being charged by a company that has defaulted on repayments, institutional sources said.

On Thursday, IL&FS Financial Services defaulted on bank loans, including interest of Rs 284.5 crore to five banks. The company also said it defaulted on repayments of Rs 103.53 crore of term deposit and Rs 52.43 crore of short term deposit. On September 24 and 26, IL&FS Financial Services had defaulted on repayment of commercial papers.

On Friday, top Reserve Bank of India officials met large IL&FS shareholders, including LIC and Orix Corporation, to discuss the revival and capital infusion plans for the company. RBI officials asked the shareholders to ensure that defaults do not occur on repayments. IL&FS and its subsidiaries had last week moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai Bench seeking “certain reliefs” in connection with filing of a scheme of arrangement under Section 230 of the Companies Act.

IL&FS and group companies have been downgraded to D category (default) by rating agencies ICRA and Care Ratings.

Shareholders who attended the AGM expressed concern about the future of the group. The management is also considering rationalisation and salary cuts. The salaries of the top management had gone up in the last five years even as the group slowly slipped into a debt trap.

"Shareholders raised questions about the state of affairs. What do we expect in terms of the safety of the capital? Will the money come back?" said a shareholder who attended the AGM.

Apart from equity shareholders, many preference shareholders also attended the AGM. “I don’t think my money is coming back. They have not confirmed that LIC and SBI have assured anything. They had no answers when I questioned the management and its auditors,” another shareholder said. Besides equity and preference shareholders, mutual funds, insurance firms, and finance companies have invested in the bonds and non-convertible debentures of the IL&FS group.

“They (the management) did not give any concrete answers. My father had made the mistake of investing in it. Investors need to learn that an entity shouldn’t be trusted just on the basis of government backing,” said an investor.

