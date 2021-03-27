Anish Shah to take over as MD-CEO of M&M

The board of directors of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has appointed Anish Shah as the managing director and chief executive officer of the company effective April 2. Shah is currently the deputy MD and group chief financial officer.

The move follows the top management succession plan announced by the tractor-to-technology group on December 20, 2020.

This November, when Anand Mahindra transitions to the role of non-executive chairman, Shah will become the first professional MD and CEO in the history of the Mahindra group to have complete oversight of and responsibility for the Mahindra group businesses.

Pawan Goenka will retire as the MD and CEO, and member of the Board of directors of M&M with effect from April 2. Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, will take full charge of these sectors and will report to Shah.

Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra group, said, “One of the reasons we had succeeded and thrived over the past 75 years was that we were good at introducing change in the right measure at the right time. Anish is the right leader for the Mahindra group.”

Shah joined Mahindra in 2015 as the group president—strategy. Prior to joining Mahindra, he was the president and CEO of GE Capital India.