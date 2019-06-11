Anil Ambani claims to have repaid Rs 25,000 crore in past 14 months

Struggling Reliance group chairman Anil Ambani Tuesday said the grouphas repaid over Rs 35,000 crore of debt during the past 14 months and exuded confidence that it would meet all future debt obligations through the ongoing asset monetisation plan.

Advertising

In a conference call with media, he said the Rs 35,000 crore debt repayment includes debt servicing by Reliance Capital, Reliance Power and Reliance Infra and their respective affiliates.

“TheReliance group has made aggregate debt servicing payments of over Rs 35,000 crore in the 14 months period from April 2018 till May 2019,” Ambani said.

These comprise principal repayment of Rs 25,000 crore and interest payment of nearly Rs 11,000 crore he said without offering details.

He claimed that this payment has been funded almost entirely from the proceeds from asset monetisation and that the group is fully committed to meet all its future debt servicing obligation in a timely manner as more asset sales are on.