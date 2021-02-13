scorecardresearch
Anil Agarwal, Centricus set up $10-bn fund for PSU stake sale

"We are excited with the Union Budget’s strong focus on disinvestment and would like to participate in the exercise," Anil Agarwal said in a tweet.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
February 13, 2021 2:39:36 am
Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Resources executive chairman Anil Agarwal on Friday announced teaming up with London-based firm Centricus to create a $10-billion fund that will invest in stake sale of public sector undertakings.

Centricus is a global investment firm.

Agarwal said in a tweet, “Teamed up with London-based firm Centricus to create a $10-billion fund that will invest in stake sale of public sector companies. We are excited with the Union Budget’s strong focus on disinvestment and would like to participate in the exercise.”

He further tweeted that “@Hindustan_Zinc & @Balco_India exemplify our track record of turning around companies post disinvestment without retrenching a single employee.”

Vedanta Resources Ltd is a diversified natural resources company.

