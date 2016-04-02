Amul reports 11% growth in FY16, turnover Rs 23,000 crore

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) that sells Amul brand of milk and dairy products across the country has crossed a sales turnover of Rs 23,000 crore for the just ended financial year 2015-16. It clocked a 11 per cent growth compared to the previous fiscal when the turnover stood at Rs 20,733 crore.

Announcing the provisional figures Friday, RS Sodhi, the MD of GCMMF said, “Our turnover has been growing over 20 per cent since the last six years due to higher milk procurement, continuous expansion in terms of adding new markets, launching of new products and adding new milk processing capacities across India.”

“This year our rate of growth is on a lower side because we have not increased the prices of any milk products since the last 20-22 months. Though we had increased the prices of milk slightly in May last year in Gujarat, the prices of milk in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have not been increased since 2014. In fact we are reduced the prices of some of products like buttermilk and curd,” Sodhi said.

“Amul plans to enhance its milk processing capacity from current 281 lakh litres per day to 380 lakh litres in next five years,” he said. The 17 member unions of GCMMF with farmer member strength of more than 36 lakh across 18600 villages of Gujarat are procuring on an average 180 lakh litres of milk per day. “Milk procurement of GCMMF has increased from 90 lakh litres per day in 2009-10 to 180 lakh litres per day. No state has seen such a growth,” Sodhi added.

