Amul issues legal notice to Google India over fake B2B campaigns

Indian dairy company Amul has issued a legal notice to Google India over alleged fake B2B campaigns regarding Amul Parlors and distributors that started through fake websites using Google Search ads since September 2018. The notice was issued on January 10.

Amul had earlier raised the issue with Google India and sought their help to stop such “miscreants” from using their platform through paid advertisements. However, no action was taken. Amul had also submitted all the legal documents pertaining to their copyright over the brand Amul and various brand names of its products and had taken up the case with the cyber cell of Gujarat police. Following inaction, Amul has served the notice for misusing these Google search advertising campaigns in the name of Amul to scam people.

“It has been observed that Google Ads platform is allowing such miscreants to use its paid promotion services repeatedly without any background checks and in the process earning revenues from the click-based advertising on their page. This has led Amul to issue a legal notice to Google India and goDaddy.com for holding them accountable for misuse of their platform and earning revenues through advertisements on their platform on account of innocent individuals across India,” a press release by Amul read.

According to Amul, upon opening these fake websites, individuals are required to fill up forms, following which they receive calls from unknown numbers to pay registration fees ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 Lakhs via NEFT in various bank accounts. Post receipt of the payment, the interested individuals stop receiving all forms of communication from these miscreants.

“These individuals/organizations are having malicious intent of exploiting individuals across India with fake promises of business opportunity with Amul. Many Indians across the geography of India and age group have been robbed of their hard-earned money. These miscreants have been running paid advertisement on Google Search engine against keywords such as Amul Franchisee, Amul Parlor, and Amul Distributor among many others,” the press release stated.