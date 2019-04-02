Toggle Menu
Amul clocks Rs 33,150 crore turnover in 2018-19 fiscal

The group turnover of the Amul brand, consisting 18 member cooperative unions, has crossed Rs 45,000 crore, registering a growth 13 per cent compared to last year, stated an official release.

The group turnover of the Amul brand, consisting 18 member cooperative unions, has crossed Rs 45,000 crore, registering a growth 13 per cent compared to last year, stated an official release.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which markets the popular Amul brand of milk and dairy products, has registered a 13 per cent sales growth and reported a turnover of Rs 33,150 crore for the fiscal year 2018-19.

The group turnover of the Amul brand, consisting 18 member cooperative unions, has crossed Rs 45,000 crore, registering a growth 13 per cent compared to last year, stated an official release here on Monday.

“We have achieved volume sales growth in all product categories,” RS Sodhi, managing director of GCMMF, stated in the release on Monday.

