scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Ambani sets up family office branch in Singapore

The family office will recruit additional staff and commence operations immediately, mainly scouting for profitable investment opportunities, sources close to the development said.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Ltd, ril Singapore, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsAmbani, Asia's second-richest man

Much in line with global billionaires making a beeline to Singapore, Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani is setting up a branch of his family office in the island nation.

Ambani, Asia’s second-richest man, has already set up an office in Singapore and appointed a person to head it. The family office will recruit additional staff and commence operations immediately, mainly scouting for profitable investment opportunities, sources close to the development said. “Though the Ambanis had set up a family office in Mumbai much earlier, their investments were majorly into RIL. Even the acquisitions and part stake deals were also routed through RIL,” one source said. The Singapore office, Ambani’s first family office outside the country, is expected to be up and running in 10-12 months.  FE

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 12:29:35 am
Next Story

Gujarat: Parts of state to receive rain till Oct 11, says IMD

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement